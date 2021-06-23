Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Digital ID providers extend technology to support compliance with financial regulations

By Alessandro Mascellino
biometricupdate.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral digital identity technology providers have reached new agreements to extend their software and services to help businesses meet financial regulations. Sumsub and LexisNexis Risk Solutions have extended their digital ID technologies to support regulatory compliance for financial services, while Prove has partnered up to launch digital KYC services in Hong Kong and Yoti has added an estate agency partner.

www.biometricupdate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#Financial Intelligence#Identity Fraud#Online Identity#Lexisnexis Risk Solutions#Kyc#Asp#European#Aml#Lexisnexis Threatmetrix#Worldcompliance#Transunion#Truvalidate#Phone Identity Network#Gm#Connells#Docusign#Countrywide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
EconomyForkliftAction.com

First Financial Provides Record Levels of New Automation Technology Financing

Today's e-commerce driven economy is placing a massive burden on distribution centers and warehousing systems, which is being further strained by labor limitations. As online shopping continues to skyrocket, supply chains are suffering severe disruptions. Businesses are working desperately to keep pace with increasing customer demand, while maintaining a safe work environment for their employees. By leveraging automation solutions, managers at distribution centers and warehouses can increase accuracy and productivity, operate more efficiently, expand faster and ultimately better serve their customers. Although these operational benefits and financial justifications are obvious, many businesses continue to delay essential projects and capital equipment expenditures. Cost is most often the biggest barrier keeping companies from modernizing warehouses with automation solutions and robotics. Automation integrations can require large upfront payments resulting in many years until positive ROI is achieved due to the hefty price tag - particularly when considering significant costs for installation, engineering, and software. Given today's economic challenges, traditional lenders and banks have severely tightened their lending parameters, making it tricky to secure funding for extensive projects. Maintaining Liquidity Through Leasing Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are seeing companies utilize lease financing to forge ahead with procurement of capital equipment and automation projects - just about everything inside the four walls of their distribution centers and warehouses. Over the last year alone, First Financial's investments in automation and material handling equipment have jumped over 30% from the prior year. By working with First Financial to lease their automation projects, many businesses often realize a "day one" savings as the operational benefits exceed the monthly cost of a lease. For unlike a cash purchase or bank loan, First Financial's leasing solutions provide 100% financing - covering all project costs and eliminating the need for large upfront payments. First Financial makes all initial upfront progress payments, so the customer does not start paying for new automation and material handling solutions until after the project has been implemented and is fully operational.
Small BusinessZDNet

Compliance brings international consequences for digital business

Compliance can be a complex issue for small businesses. Depending on where you're located and where you do business, there are a host of laws, regulations, standards, and ethical practices that may apply. In today's digital age, working towards and maintaining compliance actually helps improve your data management and lower risks.
MarketsShareCast

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Herald Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that it is satisfied that all inside information, which the directors and the Company have to the date of this announcement, has previously been notified to a regulatory information service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities or issuing new securities during the closed period, which ends on the date of the announcement of the half-year results to 30 June 2021.
Economyfinextra.com

AML regulations driving up compliance costs across UK

A new report by LexisNexis Risk Solutions has found that increased AML regulations, more so than criminal threats, are intensifying compliance costs for UK financial institutions. Surveying over 300 financial institutions across the UK, ‘Cutting the costs of AML compliance’ reports that a culture of over-cautiousness leads to over-reporting of...
Technologyaithority.com

DailyPay Expands UKG Technology Partnership To Help Even More Businesses Support Employee Financial Wellness

With New Integration with UKG Pro, DailyPay Now Seamlessly Connects Across UKG’s HCM and Workforce Management Offerings. DailyPay, the industry-leading technology platform that’s disrupting the financial system, is expanding its technology partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.
Economyuasweekly.com

AirMarket with the Canadian regulators are evaluating technology, standards and operating concepts for RPAS Remote ID

AirMarket along with the Canadian regulators are evaluating technology, the ASTM standard and operational concepts for Remote Identification (Remote ID) of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS). AirMarket, with our technology partners, TELUS and ASTRA, are focused on empowering Network Remote ID capabilities. This activity is being conducted as part of...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

LexisNexis Financial Crime Digital Intelligence reduces digital financial crime and compliance risk

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has revealed the newest application of its digital identity intelligence capabilities. LexisNexis Financial Crime Digital Intelligence is a new solution that leverages digital identity data to transform financial crime compliance workflows. Assessing sanctions risk associated with transactions is a foundational requirement of all organizations. Transactions have been...
Businessaithority.com

Lender Compliance Technologies Raises $4.15 Million In Series A Funding

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT), the company that specializes in compliance solutions for automotive, RV, marine, and powersports lenders, has raised $4.15 million in a Series A funding round, with Automotive Ventures. The round was led by a team of seasoned software entrepreneurs and joined by Automotive Ventures and Driven Capital Partners for the ongoing development of technology solutions to help lenders mitigate regulatory risks.
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Moving Beyond Digitization to Compliance

As the pandemic wanes and the scramble to implement telehealth solutions ends, provider organizations need to prepare a new strategy for care delivery. Many have begun shifting their focus to compliance in preparation for new restrictions or the elimination of previous regulatory flexibilities. To understand the needs of provider organizations...
Politicscuna.org

Compliance: Federal, state regulators update BSA/AML Examination Manual

The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) Monday released updates to four sections of the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) Examination Manual. The updates should not be interpreted as new instructions or increased focus on certain areas; instead, they offer further transparency into the examination process and support risk-focused examination...
Economyfintechf.com

AML Compliance Costing UK Financial Institutions a Massive £28.7bn Annually

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, the global data and analytics provider, today releases its latest report Cutting the Cost of AML Compliance, which reveals a conservative estimate for AML compliance costs across the UK financial services sector reaching almost £29bn per year. This figure is equivalent to more than half the 2020...
NFLmartechseries.com

​​Techsign Launches Prove ID, Digital Identity Platform

Prove ID end to end identity verification & management solution is taking the lead in the EMEA market with already over 10M+ user verifications. Techsign unveils Prove ID, an end-to-end digital identity verification solution dedicated for remote customer onboarding, fraud detection, age & driver registration. The solution, which consists of an authentication application and a web management panel, provides institutions with the opportunity to interact securely in the digital environment.
Personal FinanceFXStreet.com

Financial regulation: Weekly update

1. ECB consults its guidelines to fit and proper assessment. 2. EC consults on improving transparency and efficiency in secondary markets for non-performing loans. 3. ESMA issue a call for evidence on digital finance. 4. ESMA issues its 2020 annual report. 5. FCA and BoE issue a joint statement encouraging...
Softwarecioreview.com

PRISYM ID joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

Wokingham, United Kingdom - Labeling software specialist PRISYM ID has joined the Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program. Together with Siemens, they are working on a new hybrid solution designed to digitally integrate all labeling processes with an organization’s product lifecycle management (PLM) and manufacturing operations management (MOM) platforms.
EconomyCIO

FRTB compliance will require infrastructure upgrades for financial firms

Financial institutions are gearing up to comply with Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) practices. These new rules require banks to provide evidence of sufficient market liquidity related to market risks and positions in their trading books. And as banks work to meet this objective, many are facing a hard truth: Their trading-risk infrastructures are too underpowered to handle the data volume and processing demands necessary for compliance.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Norwegian Financial Regulator Alarms Consumers against Cryptos

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, locally known as Finanstilsynet, has become the latest regulator to issue a warning against cryptocurrencies, citing trading risks as well as booming scams. The warning from the nordic regulator came when more and more retail consumers are investing in cryptocurrencies and considering them as...
Economyfinancemagnates.com

Exclusive: Financial Technology Provider EXINITI Announces Its Official Launch

EXINITI, a Dubai-based financial technology firm, today announced that the company has officially launched its services. Founded by Mohamed Rashad, an industry veteran, the company aims to facilitate international FX and CFD brokers through innovative technology services. According to an official press release shared exclusively with Finance Magnates, services from...
Worldcoingeek.com

Dutch finance minister calls for regulation of digital currency

Rather than banning it outright, the finance minister of the Netherlands has called for regulation of digital currency, which he suggests is a more effective way of tackling the growth in digital currency adoption in the country. Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the Netherlands should not prohibit citizens from using digital...