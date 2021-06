Kyle Gibson and the Texas Rangers (25-43, 5th in AL West) host the Oakland Athletics (43-27, 1st in AL West) at Globe Life Field on Monday. As a team, the Oakland Athletics are knocking in 4.5 runs per outing, which puts them at 12th in baseball. They have a total of 318 runs scored while holding a team on-base percentage of .320. The Athletics have recorded 119 doubles as a squad and have knocked 88 balls out of the park. They have compiled 298 runs batted in and 535 hits on the season, while their average at the plate is at .236. Oakland has a slugging % of .414 and have been called out on strikes 607 times, while being walked on 252 occasions.