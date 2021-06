The Livermore City Council agreed to send letters of support for AB1512 at the March 22, 2021, council meeting. Two things are interesting about this action. 1. No discussion, no comments, no actual vote was taken. Councilmember Carling asked that since the council's previous letter of support was for similar legislation, could the city staff "dust off the letter we prepared last time and resubmit?" The city manager said yes and noted that the councilmembers were nodding their heads in agreement. Why did the two new councilmembers agree to this request without asking for any information? The previous legislation was a full two years ago.