Livermore, CA

Disappointed By Their Decision

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

What's the point of public comment and input by Livermore residents when it falls upon the deaf ears of the Planning Commission and City Council? The Eden Housing plan approved by the Planning Commission and City Council is NOT the plan promised to Livermore residents and voters. A significant percentage of Livermore residents DO NOT want the Eden Housing development to proceed as currently planned. Livermore residents have asked the Mayor and City Council to please listen to the citizens of Livermore and CHANGE the Eden Housing plan. I feel mislead by our local "leaders" and am truly disappointed by their decision.

