Livermore, CA

Developers Play Fast and Loose with Housing

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

The recent Katerra bankruptcy highlights an emerging trend within the housing construction industry. Housing developers are using business strategies honed from Silicon Valley tech start-ups to dominate a competitive housing market. Rather than focus on quality construction, they instead aim to "break down the walls of an industry, grow at all costs and figure out the metrics later.” This has proved to be bad business for Livermore. The Legacy building on L St. has come to a near standstill.

