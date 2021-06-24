Cancel
Livermore, CA

Let’s Learn From This

By Editorials
 4 days ago

The Livermore core saga continues.... Wake up voters and look at the track records of candidates running for office before you vote for them! This is in reference to Mayor Woerner and his eager support of Eden housing on the "super block" when he stated pre-election that he would carefully assess that same housing north of Railroad Avenue. Historically, we should all know that candidates say what can get them votes, but what really matters are their track records. Mayor Woerner is from the previous council, so it should be no surprise that this has happened, but it is unfortunate just the same. Let's get informed, look at records, and don't count on what we want to see happen in words easily spoken. Actions speak louder than words!

