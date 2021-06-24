Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

I've been baby monitored!

By Robert Wallace Syndicated advice columnist
Brunswick News
 5 days ago

I’m a preteen, but almost a teenager, as I just turned 12 in May. I have a problem to ask your advice about. I feel like I’m being treated like I’m still in kindergarten. Why? My parents just told me they are going to put a baby monitor in my room for “safety” purposes!

thebrunswicknews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Monitor#Dna Test#Binky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
BusinessHampshire Review

'I'm proud of what we've been able to do'

Potomac Center CEO Rick Harshbarger issued a statement on Friday that covered 3 main points:. We have worked tirelessly to mold our services into the exemplary operations you see today and since that time. We can do nothing about 2014 only 2021 and beyond. Almost no one who works here...
Entertainment2madness.com

Where I’ve Been — And How Editor Toni Koraza Is Good People

I had to disappear, and he was all about it. Whoops. 2 Minute Madness Editor in Chief Toni Koraza has no idea I’m hitting publish on this. I’ve been editing with the publication for eight months now. For the past few months, my work has been a bit sporadic. I lost my father in April, and it took quite a toll on me.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

A 31-year-old woman living in Washington has been charged with assault and domestic violence after it was revealed that she allegedly put her adopted six-year-old daughter through 473 “unnecessary” surgeries. Sophie Hartman, a white woman, adopted two Black daughters in May 2019 from Zambia. On 17 March this year, the two children were taken away from her. Doctors at a hospital where Ms Hartman had taken one daughter, alerted authorities of the suspicious medical history of the child. Court documents reviewed by Business Insider say that Ms Hartman admitted her six-year-old daughter to the Seattle Children’s Hospital in February for...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Accept invite to visit ex in hospital

Q. My ex is in the hospital. He’s very sick and has asked to see me. We broke up four years ago because I could not get along with his oldest child. I probably should not have moved in when I did. His son and I never did get along, and the situation got so bad, either I had to go or his child had to go, and since I knew that would never happen, I moved out. I still love my ex. I always will. Ironically, it is his oldest, who is now 22, who contacted me. Should I visit my ex in the hospital? What’s good ex-etiquette?
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

How do I ask people I don’t know if they’ve been vaccinated for COVID?

Before even posing the question, heed this caution: it can be a dangerous one to ask. “(The COVID vaccination question) can put you at greater risk, and maybe you want to take that into account when you’re trying to have conversations with someone else,” said Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist and public health professor at Montclair State University.
Interior Designhd983.com

I’ve Been Told I Can’t Have These 10 Things In My Home Anymore

Every couple of years my wife and I will do a big purge of things we just don’t need or use anymore. We recently got rid of some things we had since we lived together in our 20s. One of those items was a mattress that I owned for over 10 years. We got a king-sized bed with an adjustable base in 2016 and actually started feeling like legit adults. Recently, News.com.au shared a list an interior designer put out of the 10 things you shouldn’t have in your home once you’re over 30. Here they are:
HealthScientific American

Pupil Size Is a Marker of Intelligence

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye.
Public SafetyBBC

Matthew Leahy death: 'I know I've not been given the truth'

The mother of a 20-year-old man who died while being looked after by a mental health trust said the sentencing over its failures in care "means nothing". Matthew Leahy was found unresponsive in his room at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, Essex, about a week after arriving there in 2012.
Africakaftanpost.com

I’ve been misunderstood, vilified – Sanwo-Olu

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says he has been grossly misunderstood and villified since he assumed office in 2019. The governor said his intentions and actions will speak for him. Sanwo-Olu stated this today in a post on Instagram to celebrate his 56th birthday. The governor shared photos of...
Women's Healthmumsnet.com

Feel like I've got my babies leg stuck in my rib.

I'm 33 weeks pregnant and am having constant pain just underneath my right boob on my ribs. I had a scan recently and baby is head down so can only think he has his feet pushed into my ribs or whatever organ is in that area. Baby is moving a lot so I'm hoping he may reposition himself into a slightly comfier spot as I don't know if I can come with potentially another 7 weeks of this! Has anyone had anything similar and if so what helped? I'm finding its constant regardless of my position and paracetamol/heatbags etc do absolutely zilch to ease it!
Celebritiesprimenewsghana.com

'Sorry for pretending I've been OK' - Britney Spears

Britney Spears has apologised to fans for "pretending like I've been OK", while suffering under what she calls an "abusive" conservatorship. The star told a US court on Wednesday that she wants the conservatorship - which controls her personal life and finances - to end after 13 years. She revealed...