I, too, like many other upset residents in Livermore, find it hard to believe how Mayor Woerner and our City Council can continue on with their own “plans” when so many residents don’t like or want Livermore to have stack and pack 4-story buildings downtown. The center of town should NOT be the place for high density, 4-story housing which would close up the area, and make it look like anything but a wine country town/city.