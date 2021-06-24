Erasing History continued…

Yet, here in America, this practice of creating cheap, high-density housing just for specific ethnic minority groups, instead of being representative of the actual demographics of a community, is widespread and a booming business for construction cartels and political leaders alike, who crave nothing more than money, power, and control of the people. Big City USA is literally the continuation of the same fascistic practices that destroyed Europe. Erasing Jewish history, all in the name of wokeness, enables the same failed and oppressive policies of the last 500 years to continue, here, in America today.