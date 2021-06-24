Campaign Donations and Council Decisions
In 2018, the City Council removed campaign donation limits for Livermore elections, and the citizens are now suffering the result. Since then, developers, unions, and real estate companies have been making significant campaign donations to the Livermore Mayoral candidates. In 2020, Bob Woerner’s campaign accepted over $19,000 total from Gradetech, the Sheet Metal Workers Union, U.A. Local, Sprinkler Fitters, IBEW Local, Greenville Road Land Company, California Real Estate PAC, Shea Homes, and Ponderosa Homes. In 2018, John Marchand’s campaign accepted over $7,000 total from Shea Homes, Associated Builders and Contractors, Construction & General Laborers Local, California Association of Realtors PAC, and one from a real estate agent for Legacy Apartments.www.independentnews.com