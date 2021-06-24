Cancel
Livermore, CA

Gratitude and Respect

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

If only people would stop second-guessing Joan Seppala's motives. She has nothing personal to gain from persisting with her vision for downtown. It's a continuation of her long history of supporting what's best for Livermore. Her present battle for downtown is based on preserving the last piece of open space for citizens to enjoy. She's not against affordable housing—just the proposed location of it. She envisions more for Livermore than a solid 4 stories of Eden Housing across the street from that alarming, half-finished, deserted construction on L Street. Her priority is to support Livermore rather than developers.

