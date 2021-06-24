Cancel
Alcorn County, MS

Driver suffers injuries in rollover

By Zack Steen zsteen@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe driver of an SUV found herself lying in the middle of a cornfield following a Wednesday afternoon rollover in Alcorn County. Officials on the scene confirmed the driver of a white Lincoln Navigator was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled several times off U.S. 45 just north of the Biggersville school campus and about four miles from Corinth city limits. The driver was northbound at the top of a large hill when she lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest several hundred feet from the edge of the highway in a cornfield.

