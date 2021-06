DENVER (KKTV) - For the second consecutive year, the Denver Broncos are a finalist for a national award lauding the franchise’s impact on their community. The Broncos were one of four teams nominated for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award. The shortlist is made from teams “who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world,” according to ESPN’s criteria. The Broncos are joined by the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB), the New York City Football Club (MLS), and the Atlanta Dream (WNBA).