Christian Heintz

Uncle Willmer had a team of Clydesdales that was his pride and joy. He worked his little farm with them whenever he could, plowing, mowing, picking corn, hauling hay and any other chore he could do with them. The mare had a colt the fall of 1968, and Willmer doted over the youngster. That fall, he pastured them during the day across the county road east of his place, leading the team over in the morning and back in the evening, with the colt following along. One evening while leading the team to the pasture gate, the colt was cavorting around, running back and forth behind and in front of Willmer and the team. One time, as he was passing in front, he kicked, and hit Willmer in the stomach, knocking him to the ground. He had a hard time breathing, and it was impossible for him to stand up. He ended up crawling up the long, long, driveway to the house before he collapsed in pain. Aunt Ella called for an ambulance and finally got him to the hospital.