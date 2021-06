It was Dustin Pedroia day at Fenway, with the franchise icon being honored prior to first pitch. The Red Sox came out amped up, and early on it looked like it was going to be a long, back-and-forth affair. Instead, both bullpens entered the game early and shut down the opposing lineups. Boston was able to sneak in a go-ahead run in the fourth while Hirokazu Sawamura, Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottavino, and Matt Barnes combined for 5 1⁄3 scoreless innings to lock down the big win, making it four in a row to start the season series against the Yankees.