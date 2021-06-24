Arlene V. Bush

Clarice lived to be 92 years old. Born March 20, 1929, Clarice passed away May 30, 2021. She was a beloved wife for 74 years to retired Col. William H. Bush, who passed away earlier this year. The pain and loss of her husband caused a rapid decline for Clarice. Julia Bush Swanson is her daughter and she will be continuing the family cherry business, along with Clarice’s grandson Jeffrey Bush. Dan Bush, her son, passed away a few years ago due to severe COPD. Clarice was cared for amazingly by her granddaughter, Monica Bush. She was surrounded with love and will be dearly missed. Clarice was a fixture in the Flathead Valley for more than 60 years and many people knew her as the cherry lady, she even once had a visit from Sir Paul McCartney at her cherry stand in Lakeside.