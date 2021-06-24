Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Bucks

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 226.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Hawks lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks in...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
101K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Brandon Goodwin
Person
Trae Young
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
De'andre Hunter
Person
Elijah Bryant
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson’s Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous “obvious” tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. “The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 victory against Bucks

Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground. The rising Atlanta Hawks superstar scored 48 points and added 11 assists in a stunning 116-113 come-from-behind upset victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 12...
NBANew York Post

Trae Young scores 48 points to lead Hawks to Game 1 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...
NBAchatsports.com

Preview: Hawks look for 2-0 series lead vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals with a 116-113 win on Wednesday. Friday, the Hawks will look to take a 2-0 series lead with another road win. Atlanta is now 6-2 on the road this postseason, and have won their...
NBADecider

Bucks vs. Hawks Game 1 Live Stream: How To Watch Hawks vs. Bucks Game 1 Live

Here we go! Two teams with championship aspirations collide as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. You have to respect the grit and determination of the Atlanta Hawks. Nate McMillan’s squad went on the road and won a Game 7 against the No. 1 seed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young and company will be met by the Milwaukee Bucks, who also won a Game 7 on the road against a higher seed, defeating the Nets 115-111 on Saturday night. Which team will take a 1-0 lead? We’re about to find out.
NBAMarie Evening News

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta ECF Game 2: Bucks Obliterate Hawks, 125-91

This series is all tied up. The Bucks would simply have no trouble with the Hawks this time around, putting together a massive all-around performance that gave them a 125-91 victory. Atlanta would quickly pick up fouls early on in the first, with Milwaukee using those to take help catapult...
NBACBS Sports

Trae Young, Hawks happy to be home for Game 3 vs. Bucks

Trae Young might play in the backcourt, but he will be the center of attention Sunday night when the Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The series is tied at 1-1, and Young's performance in each game has dictated Atlanta's outcome. He...
NBAtwinspires.com

Bucks vs. Hawks: The best player prop bets for Game 3

After being thoroughly dominated on the road in Game 2, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping for a reversal of fortune at home in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks (8:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Will Trae Young and the Hawks pull ahead two games to one...