Hello and happy Monday! Did everyone have a good weekend? It is officially summer weather in Texas, so the pool was calling my name! As we enter into summer, it is key to update your wardrobe with the latest summer trends. Today I want to talk about cute and affordable summer fashion at Walmart. Walmart Fashion is my go-to for fashion pieces that keep me on trend without breaking the bank. My favorite brands include Time and Tru, Free Assembly and Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. Walmart makes it so easy to order clothing online that is delivered right to your doorstep! You can’t beat shopping that easy. Let’s look at summer fashion essentials you need; all for a great price!