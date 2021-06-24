Green list countries latest update - live: Malta, Antigua and Madeira become quarantine-free

Tourism favourites Malta, Madeira, Spain’s Balearic Islands and various Caribbean islands have been added to the UK’s updated green lists.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has added 16 destinations to its quarantine-free lists, with changes due to take effect from 4am on 30 June.

At the other end of the spectrum, six destinations are being downgraded from amber to red, including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic.

The devolved nations of Scotland and Northern Ireland published their own updated lists, which exactly mirror those of England.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has raised hopes that double-jabbed Britons could escape quarantine from amber list countries this summer.

Boris Johnson said there was a “real opportunity to open up travel” this summer for those who have two doses of the coronavirus jab.

Elsewhere, French president Emmanuel Macron has backed Angela Merkel ’s call for a “coordinated” EU policy on travel restrictions which could see quarantines enforced on Britons entering the continent because of surging cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Ms Merkel is pressing fellow EU leaders at a summit in Brussels to adopt a tougher common approach, after rocketing cases of the Delta variant in the UK put it at the top of the coronavirus table in Europe.

Follow all the latest updates below: