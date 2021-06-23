Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Former Cal QB Jaden Casey lands at Portland State

By Jackson Moore
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Cal quarterback Jaden Casey has landed at his next school. Casey announced his commitment to the Portland State Vikings on Wednesday morning. Casey made his announcement on Twitter, writing, "First off, I'd like to thank God for continuing to guide me through the bad and the best of times. Also, thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have been there since day one. With that being said, I'll be transferring to Portland State University!!"

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tedford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State University#Kansas State#Fresno State#American Football#Calabasas High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
California StateReporter

Montana State gets commitment from California QB

It didn’t matter where, Jordan Reed knew the coach he wanted to play for. Reed, a quarterback out of El Centro, California, pointed to Wyoming showing interest in him as the moment when his recruiting took off. The coronavirus pandemic, though, hampered that. With no chance to play during the...
Connecticut Statesaturdaytradition.com

Maryland lands first commit for class of 2023 with QB out of Connecticut

Maryland is still working on putting together the recruiting class for 2022, but Mike Locksley and company did not hesitate on one prospect for the class of 2023. The prospect is Robert “Champ Long, a quarterback. The Terrapins were among the first schools to offer Long and finally had him on campus this week now that the recruiting dead period has been lifted.
Arkansas StateScarlet Nation

2024 In-State QB Shines at Arkansas Prospect Camp

Another day of Razorback Football Camp provided one of the best arm talents in the state a place to debut his talent Thursday. Little Rock Christian Class of 2024 quarterback Walker White is very familiar with the UA and looked pretty comfortable in his Arkansas Razorback camp t-shirt. The Walker...
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

ASU transfer Dziuba picks Maryland

Former Arizona State forward Pavlo Dziuba has transferred to Maryland less than three months after he entered the transfer portal in early April, the school announced Tuesday. "This is a great pickup for Maryland," ESPN overseas analyst Fran Fraschilla said. "Pavlo was one of the best 16-year-olds in Europe as evidenced by being part of Barcelona's famous club program. He will join the Terps as an 18-year-old with size, skill, strength and athleticism. He has a very bright college basketball future."
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Former Bengals QB named head coach of Ohio high school team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO/WKRC) - Former Bengals quarterback Bruce Gradkowski has been named interim head football coach at St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo. Gradkowski will publicly meet the team at a Wednesday press conference. He will take over for Dan Chipka, who recently resigned to to take up a...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State LB, 1st-round pick lands with Las Vegas Raiders

Former Ohio State linebacker and first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft Darron Lee has found a new home in the league. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Las Vegas Raiders have signed Lee. It will be the fourth team Lee has played for since entering the league in 2o16. He was drafted by the New York Jets and spent three seasons with the organization.
College Sportssoonerpolitics.org

Former OSU QB Brendan Costello Transferring to USC

Former OSU quarterback Brendan Costello has found a landing spot in his home state as he is set to join USC starting this upcoming season as a preferred walk-on, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Sunday. Costello entered the transfer portal last spring and drew interest from Utah, Michigan State, Indiana...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Colt McCoy shares advice for Texas QB's Casey Thompson, Hudson Card

When Vince Young departed for the NFL on the heels of leading Texas to a national championship, the Longhorns had a serious hole at quarterback that required filling. The starting job came down to true freshman Jevan Snead, a highly regarded four-star recruit, and redshirt-freshman Colt McCoy, the product of a tiny West Texas high school most in the state had never heard of before.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan football lands commitment from 4-star QB Jayden Denegal

Michigan has landed a verbal commitment from quarterback Jayden Denegal for the 2022 class. Denegal, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, was offered Wednesday after working out for Michigan coaches at camp and reportedly was immediately offered a scholarship. The four-star prospect from Apple Valley, California, shared his commitment news on social media...
Michigan StateYardbarker

Michigan State Football Offers '23 4-star LB Jaden Robinson

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State lost multiple linebackers to the transfer portal this offseason. In return, the Spartans gained Itayvion Brown (Minnesota), Ben VanSumeren (Michigan), Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee), and incoming freshman Ma'a Gaoteote. However, Mel Tucker's staff never rests, especially when it comes to recruiting. Jaden Robinson, a 2023...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan QB signed by CFL team

Shea Patterson’s football career will continue in Canada. Wednesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the BC Lions have signed the former Michigan quarterback. Patterson also took to Twitter to express his excitement to take his talent to the Canadian Football League. Patterson spent two seasons at Michigan (2018-19) after...
Utah StatePosted by
247Sports

Utah lands commitment from '22 QB Brandon Rose

Murrieta Valley (Calif.) quarterback Brandon Rose just announced he'll play his college ball for the Utah Utes. Rose took his official visit to Utah two weeks ago and was at Northwestern this past weekend. Utah had a sizable lead going in to the weekend and even though he had nothing but positive things to say about the Wildcats, Salt Lake City is where he'll call home.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley gets engaged

Trace McSorley's life has changed quite a bit in recent years. After finishing a great career at Penn State, McSorley became the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, and now he is taking the plunge into another chapter of life. On Thursday, the official Penn State football Instagram account posted...
NFLNBC Washington

Former Washington QB Alex Smith Lists Virginia Mansion for $6.7 Million

Alex Smith lists Virginia mansion for $6.7 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith seems to have put his house in the area on the market. Per Realtor.com, the 6,165-square foot mansion in McLean, VA has been listed for $6.7 million. Smith retired...