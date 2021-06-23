Former Cal QB Jaden Casey lands at Portland State
Former Cal quarterback Jaden Casey has landed at his next school. Casey announced his commitment to the Portland State Vikings on Wednesday morning. Casey made his announcement on Twitter, writing, "First off, I'd like to thank God for continuing to guide me through the bad and the best of times. Also, thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have been there since day one. With that being said, I'll be transferring to Portland State University!!"247sports.com