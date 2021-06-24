Cancel
Meet the Media Minds: Clare Chapman, EVP & head of media, Essence

By John McCarthy
The Drum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdland has a tendency to fixate on creativity at the expense of those planning, buying and executing campaigns. But no longer. In The Drum’s newest series, Meet the Media Minds, we dig into the creative ways the world’s biggest media agencies are navigating the digital waves. In the hot seat is Clare Chapman, executive vice-president and head of media at Essence (who wrote a really good gaming explainer for us earlier this year).

