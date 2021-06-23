Cancel
Health Services

Einstein Healthcare Network launches Jewish Health Resource Center

By The Reporter
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

Einstein Healthcare Network launched the Jewish Health Resource Center (JHRC) dedicated to providing compassionate healthcare and resources that honor the traditions of the Jewish community. The JHRC operates in a range of medical and academic areas, including Jewish genetic disease prevention, staff training, community outreach, healthcare symposiums, and more. The initiative provides a platform for Einstein staff to understand Jewish customs and traditions so they can partner with patients, community members and local organizations to better treat and serve the Jewish population.

Einstein
