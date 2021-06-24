Archive for June 23rd, 2021

Norman Eisen, a former ambassador and ethics czar for President Barack Obama and impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee Democrats in 2019-20, is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. E. Danya Perry is a co-founder and attorney at Perry Guha LLP in New York, as well as a former federal prosecutor and New York State Deputy Attorney General. John Cuti is a co-founder and an attorney at Cuti Hecker Wang LLP in New York. He litigates criminal law, constitutional law, and other matters and has considerable experience with New York State criminal proceedings. They are among the co-authors of the new Brookings report "New York State's Trump Investigation: An Analysis of the Reported Facts and Applicable Law." The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.