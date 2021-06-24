Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Archive for June 23rd, 2021

By Benjamin Swasey
KPCC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors Get Their 1st Guilty Plea In The Jan. 6 Oath Keepers Conspiracy Case. Crime & Justice | Ryan Lucas | NPR | June 23 2021, 4:20 PM. The conspiracy case involving the Oath Keepers extremist group is one of the most closely watched of those related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

www.scpr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#The White House#The Treasury Department#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
White House
Related
Boston, MAWBUR

50 Years Ago, Daniel Ellsberg — Who Leaked The Pentagon Papers — Surrendered At Boston Federal Court

Fifty years ago, something that would come to shape modern U.S. history happened on the steps of the federal courthouse in Boston: Daniel Ellsberg surrendered to authorities. Ellsberg was a researcher at MIT. He had been a defense researcher for the Pentagon and helped compile a report that documented the U.S. role in the Vietnam War. The report became known as the Pentagon Papers.
Congress & CourtsTulsa World

Opinion: Supreme Court blocks Congress on the right to sue

In a 5-4 decision with important implications for class actions and for Congress’ ability to authorize lawsuits of all kinds, the Supreme Court has rejected the idea that violation of a statute can ever be enough grounds for a lawsuit unless it comes with a more concrete “injury in fact” to potential plaintiffs.
MilitaryNewsweek

Who Is Katie Arrington? Pentagon Official Accused of Disclosing Classified Intel

A Pentagon official is being investigated in connection with the suspected unauthorized disclosure of classified information from a military intelligence agency. Bloomberg reported that Katie Arrington, the chief information security officer (CISO) for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition (OUSD A&S), was informed on May 11 that her clearance for access to classified information is being suspended.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

20 Republican governors urge Biden not to pack the Supreme Court

Twenty Republican governors are urging President Biden to reject packing the Supreme Court. In a letter to the president on Tuesday, the governors asked Mr. Biden to withdraw his consideration of adding justices to the high court, which is an issue his commission is currently exploring. The commission was empaneled via an executive order earlier this year.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

No, there is no fourth stimulus check on the way

The federal government has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks to help people during the pandemic, but despite their political popularity, there's no proposal on the table to deliver a fourth round.
Public SafetyFiveThirtyEight

America’s Pot Labs Have A THC Problem

Keegan Skeate was working the night shift when he first heard about the scam. The 26-year-old was only a few months into his new job at Praxis Laboratory, a Washington state lab that conducts consumer safety tests and THC potency analysis for legal cannabis products. During one quiet shift in 2018, a fellow lab technician walked over to Skeate and told him that she thought someone was manipulating her test results. She said that the numbers in her spreadsheets looked irregular and the recorded THC potency values were higher than she remembered measuring.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Manhattan DA could complicate Trump's future

Norman Eisen, a former ambassador and ethics czar for President Barack Obama and impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee Democrats in 2019-20, is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. E. Danya Perry is a co-founder and attorney at Perry Guha LLP in New York, as well as a former federal prosecutor and New York State Deputy Attorney General. John Cuti is a co-founder and an attorney at Cuti Hecker Wang LLP in New York. He litigates criminal law, constitutional law, and other matters and has considerable experience with New York State criminal proceedings. They are among the co-authors of the new Brookings report "New York State's Trump Investigation: An Analysis of the Reported Facts and Applicable Law." The views expressed in this commentary are their own. View more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Barr sparks new political firestorm

Former Attorney General William Barr has created a political firestorm with interviews for a new book that call former President Trump ’s claims about fraud in last year’s election “bullshit” and detail how Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pressed him to publicly dispute Trump’s assertions. Barr has enraged Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Housing inspector general resigns amid pressure after scathing report

The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced her resignation on Tuesday amid calls for her ouster more than two months after a government report said she created a toxic work environment and at times retaliated against colleagues. Laura Wertheimer, an Obama appointee, will step down on...