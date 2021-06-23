Cancel
Florida State

Nurses needed: Florida travel nurses see jump in demand

By Bay News 9
healthleadersmedia.com
 13 days ago

COVID-19 cases may be decreasing across the state, but a company that connects travel nurses with job opportunities said demand is still strong in Florida. "Between March and May, we saw over 100% increase in job orders in the Florida market," said Imran Chaudhry, vice president of strategic solutions for StaffDNA. Chaudhry said there are a number of reasons for this. One is the resumption of surgeries delayed due to the pandemic, which creates demand in other departments. Another is travel picking up and vacationers seeking treatment in local emergency rooms when needed.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
Related
Advocacyorlandoweekly.com

Nurses picket Osceola Regional Hospital to demand better work conditions

Registered nurses gathered outside of the Osceola Regional Medical Center. on Monday to demand proper staffing and voice patient safety concerns. The demonstrations at the ORMC was part of a national picket organized by National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses. The organization said RNs have experienced consistent...
Florida Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Hospitals offering sign-on bonuses to hire nurses in Southwest Florida

Early on in the pandemic, nurses were let go as hospitals were forced to scale back on what treatment and surgeries they could perform. Now there’s a desperate need to bring those nurses back and area hospitals are hoping large sign-on checks will work. Nurses were burned out and exhausted and afraid they could easily become infected with COVID-19, so it’s no surprise lots of them quit during the pandemic. Knowing what they know, would more money convince them to return?
Florida Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Florida, Georgia health systems offering nurse sign-on bonuses

Health systems in Georgia and Southwest Florida are offering nurses sign-on bonuses amounting to tens of thousands of dollars and/or relocation assistance amid efforts to address staffing needs. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare system said it is hiring nurses to fill hundreds of open positions. As of June 22, the organization...
Healthvirginia.edu

As Stress and Demands Increase, Three Nurses Set Out to Create a Traveling Escape

Currently, many health care team members are under great pressure to perform at work, to work more than usual, to care for increasingly sick patients, and to do all that while trying to stay safe and juggle family responsibilities. A recent article in Virginia Nursing Legacy Magazine, produced by the University of Virginia School of Nursing, details the stresses nurses are facing at UVA and beyond.
Tennessee Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Records: Tennessee doctor used wrong test to clear patients of COVID

A Tennessee doctor used the wrong test to clear at least two patients of the coronavirus, according to discipline allegations before the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Michael LaPaglia, 49, used rapid blood test kits that can detect antibodies from a previous infection but aren't reliable in checking for a current infection, according to the allegations brought by the Department of Health and reported by The Tennessean from information obtained in a public records request.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

An N.J. health system can now detect highly transmissible Delta variant

The Delta variant remains a growing threat in New Jersey. Although COVID-19 infection rates continue falling, the highly transmissible coronavirus strain that originated in India still worries experts. Cases of the Delta variant have risen 20% to 25% in the past month among the samples Hackensack Meridian Health has received, according to Dr. David Perlin, chief scientific officer and senior vice president at its Center for Discovery and Innovation.
Missouri Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Missouri hospital faces ventilator shortage amid COVID-19 hospitalization surge

A Missouri hospital ran out of ventilators over the Fourth of July weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations potentially caused by the spreading Delta variant. Coronavirus hospital patients in Springfield — a city of over 160,000 people — jumped about 27 percent over the holiday weekend as the area grapples with low immunization rates.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Kissimmee, FLwmfe.org

Two Nurses Discuss The Pandemic And The Nursing Shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on frontline health care workers, and made a nationwide nursing shortage worse. Two nurses, one with many years of experience, and the other a recent graduate, joined Intersection to discuss how they’ve adapted to the pandemic and what the profession looks like now.
Jobsgoodwin.edu

Which Nurse Practitioner Specialty is in Highest Demand?

Choosing to work in healthcare is a fantastic career choice for so many reasons. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, healthcare occupations will add 2.4 million jobs to the U.S economy between 2019 and 2029. Additionally, the median average wage for healthcare workers is close to $28,000 more than the average annual wage for all occupations! It’s plain to see that there are not only job opportunities in this field, but also impressive earning potential. Particularly, for nurses who endeavor to achieve advanced roles such as Nurse Practitioner (NP), the salary benefits rise to over $110,000 on average annually. However, with so many types of advanced nursing roles, how do you choose?
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

PA nursing homes provide prompt information on vaccination status of residents, vaccine needs assessment survey order lifted

HARRISBURG, Pa. | Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam on Wednesday commended Pennsylvania skilled nursing facilities (SNF), or nursing homes, for their ongoing efforts to report information on the vaccination status of residents and staff. Upon preliminary review, officials say more than 90% of the commonwealth’s SNFs have reported...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

