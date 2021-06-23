Nurses needed: Florida travel nurses see jump in demand
COVID-19 cases may be decreasing across the state, but a company that connects travel nurses with job opportunities said demand is still strong in Florida. "Between March and May, we saw over 100% increase in job orders in the Florida market," said Imran Chaudhry, vice president of strategic solutions for StaffDNA. Chaudhry said there are a number of reasons for this. One is the resumption of surgeries delayed due to the pandemic, which creates demand in other departments. Another is travel picking up and vacationers seeking treatment in local emergency rooms when needed.www.healthleadersmedia.com