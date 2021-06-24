Cancel
Student Loan Relief: Warren Holds Up Biden Nominee; Joins Schumer In Seeking Pause Extension

By Jennifer Manongdo
 4 days ago
Democrats urge Biden to "act swiftly" on the matter. The push for reforms of the student loans program delays Kvaal confirmation as undersecretary of education. Warren is "negotiating with the Biden administration on the implementation of a tougher oversight of loan servicing companies" Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is said to...

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
