Appealing To Millennials: How To Attract The Largest Demographic Of Renters To Your Investment Property

Student life can be rough when it comes to money. Therefore it’s best to learn from an early age about managing your finances and investments accordingly. Nowadays it’s not uncommon to hear college students speak about finances and investments. Quite often, these are the students studying accounting, finance or actuarial sciences. However, talk about finance and investments is not just relegated to students; it’s something that’s become quite widespread in recent years, due in part to the effect of the information superhighway, which has created a lower barrier to entry on financial information. Students, millennials, they all seem to have a firmer focus on their finances. Of course, if one is going to talk about students, then “finance and investments” isn’t so much about Wall Street as it is about staying off a financial “Mean Street.” Student life is what you make of it; some choose to party, while others choose to focus. Either way, there are major hurdles to overcome, but also steps that can be taken to mitigate the various financial challenges that one might face as a student.