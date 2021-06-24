Mary K. Martin
BELMONT, Wis. — Mary K. Martin, 93, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Epione Pavillion, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Father Dave Flanagan will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Mary K. Martin Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.www.telegraphherald.com