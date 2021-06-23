Cancel
Matt Manning gets first major league win as Tigers top Cards

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
EditorsNote: adds new second graf; alters what is now third graf

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Matt Manning notched his first major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers topped the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who have won three straight, swept the two-game interleague series. The Cardinals lost their third game in a row.

Schoop’s long ball was his 10th this month and 15th of the season. Daz Cameron also homered and scored two runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro added two hits and scored a run.

Manning (1-1), making his second career start and first at home, gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

Cardinals starter John Gant (4-6) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits but also walked four batters while fanning four. Gant leads the majors in walks issued with 48.

Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals while Lars Nootbaar contributed his first major league hit, a triple, and scored a run.

Arenado led off the second inning by blasting a Manning off-speed pitch over the left-center-field wall.

Gant walked the first two batters in the bottom of the inning. A fielder’s choice and two groundouts allowed him to escape.

Nootbaar ripped his triple to center with one out in the third. He scored on Tommy Edman’s single.

Gant got into more trouble in the third and wasn’t as fortunate as the prior time. He walked Jake Rogers and Akil Baddoo before Schoop smacked his two-run double to right-center.

Schoop was left stranded, but the Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Cameron clobbered a Gant changeup over the left field wall.

Schoop extended the lead in the fifth off Ryan Helsley when he blasted a 3-2 fastball just over the left field fence.

Detroit made it 5-2 in the sixth. Castro led off with a single and Isaac Paredes reached on a fielder’s choice play when Castro beat a throw to second. After a Rogers sacrifice, Baddoo slapped a single to right to knock in Castro. Paredes was thrown out at the plate on the play.

Cameron scored in the eighth on Paredes’ sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media

