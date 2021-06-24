Cancel
Blue Jays complete season-series sweep of Marlins

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Bo Bichette, who leads the majors with 61 runs scored, played a key role in a pair of rallies, propelling the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Toronto took all four games from Miami this season, including both contests in the just-concluded series. The Blue Jays have won four in a row overall while the Marlins have dropped three straight.

Robbie Ray (5-3) earned the win, allowing four hits, one walk and one run in six innings. He struck out six.

Toronto got one scoreless inning each from relievers Tim Mayza, Tyler Chatwood and Jordan Romano, with Romano earning his fifth save of the season and his second in two nights.

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI. Teoscar Hernandez and George Springer drove in one run apiece for Toronto.

The Marlins were led by Starling Marte, who went 2-for-4 with a 424-foot solo home run. Miami managed just five hits.

Trevor Rogers (7-4) took the loss. He lasted five innings and gave up five hits, two walks and three runs while fanning six.

The Rays, who got manager Charlie Montoyo back after he served his one-game suspension on Tuesday, opened the scoring in the first inning after a one-out rally started by Bichette’s opposite-field single and a four-pitch walk drawn by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Hernandez followed with an RBI double, and Springer hit a run-scoring groundout that required a stellar diving catch and toss by Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Rogers escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second, getting Guerrero to line out to left field.

Toronto extended its lead to 3-0 in the fifth after Marcus Semien led off with a double off the wall in left-center. Bichette singled to shallow left, and Marlins left fielder Jesus Sanchez threw a two-hopper to the plate, but Semien barely beat the toss.

Miami finally got on the board in the sixth as Marte homered to left-center.

After Toronto pitchers retired seven straight batters from the sixth through the end of the eighth inning, the Marlins threatened in the ninth when Adam Duvall hit a leadoff double off Romano. However, Romano retired the next three batters to close the game, including Miguel Rojas on a comebacker that required a nice short-hop catch at first base by Guerrero.

