Luke Voit bails out closer, lifts Yankees over Royals

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Luke Voit hit a game-winning single with one out in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees survived a meltdown by Aroldis Chapman to pull out a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hit a tying homer off Greg Holland (2-3) by lining a 1-2 fastball down the left field line for his 12th homer.

Stanton followed Sanchez’s homer with a hard single to right and Voit hit a 1-2 curveball off the top of the left field wall to easily score pinch runner Tyler Wade, who took second on a wild pitch.

It was Voit’s first career walk-off hit and second career walk-off RBI.

The Yankees won for the sixth time in eight games. New York picked up a sixth walk-off win of the season after Chapman blew his third save in 19 chances by allowing a bases-loaded walk to backup catcher Sebastian Rivero and a check-swing infield single to Ryan O’Hearn.

One pitch after Rivero walked, O’Hearn put the ball in play on a check swing. He beat the throw from third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who had to charge and make a barehanded toss to Voit at first.

Chapman’s meltdown occurred after the Yankees took a 4-3 lead on Rougned Odor’s two-run homer off left-hander Jake Brentz.

The Yankees took their first lead on Odor’s eighth homer, after Zack Britton allowed a 430-foot homer to Santana to open the top half of the frame.

Clint Frazier hit a game-tying two-run double for the Yankees, who drew a season-high 11 walks.

O’Hearn hit a two-run homer four batters in off Yankees’ right-hander Mike King, who allowed two runs on three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy issued three walks in two scoreless innings in his return from missing 31 games with a forearm strain. He loaded the bases in the second when he issued free passes to Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Frazier.

--Field Level Media

