Padres cap three-game sweep of Dodgers

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7oxD_0adnwE3h00

Trent Grisham drew a tiebreaking, bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

San Diego earned its seventh straight overall. Los Angeles entered the series with six wins in its past seven games.

After the Dodgers tied the game 3-3 on Justin Turner’s RBI single in the top of the eighth, Jake Cronenworth opened the bottom of the inning with a double. Manny Machado followed with an infield single off Blake Treinen (1-3).

Cronenworth and Machado advanced when Eric Hosmer greeted Victor Gonzalez with a sacrifice bunt. Wil Myers was walked intentionally to load the bases for Grisham, who walked on a full-count pitch to force in Cronenworth. Machado scored an insurance run on Victor Caratini’s lineout to deep right off Joe Kelly.

Seven innings earlier, Cronenworth and Machado hit back-to-back homers off Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer.

Tim Hill (4-3) got the win after retiring the only batter he faced to end the top of the eighth. Mark Melancon picked up his 23rd save -- and fourth in five games -- when third baseman Machado turned a Albert Pujols line drive into a game-ending double play.

The Dodgers had pulled level in the top of the eighth on a two-out double by Max Muncy and an opposite-field, RBI single to right by Turner off Emilio Pagan.

The Padres led 3-2 thanks to three solo homers off Bauer. Caratini led off the bottom of the seventh with his sixth homer of the season -- a drive into the right field seats -- to put the hosts on top.

San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Cronenworth and Machado hit two-out, back-to-back homers. Cronenworth homered for a third straight game and has four homers in his past five contests. He has 11 on the year. Machado’s 12th homer of the season was his second in the series.

Muncy opened the fourth with a double for the Dodgers’ first hit against Padres starter Joe Musgrove, triggering a two-run inning that tied the game at 2-2.

Cody Bellinger, who returned Wednesday from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a hamstring injury, drew a one-out walk, and Will Smith followed with a RBI single to center.

With runners at first and second, Matt Beaty hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Hosmer, who threw to second to force Smith. However, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return throw to first bounced past Musgrove for an error, allowing Bellinger to score with the tying run.

Musgrove gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings. Bauer yielded three runs on five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts in six-plus innings.

--Field Level Media

