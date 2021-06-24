Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

BALL FIVE:A long day got a lot easier

By Jay Davis
Mobridge Tribune
 5 days ago

The best laid plans. They don’t always work out. I was busy trying to figure out how yesterday was going to go for me. The Teeners were scheduled to host Pierre for two games at 1 p.m., and after that, Post 4 was scheduled to host Aberdeen for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. I’ve never covered a quadruple header on a Tuesday before. Figuring out when was going to be baseball time and when I was going to spend my time on the computer writing, editing and putting pages together was going to have me jumping back and forth.

www.mobridgetribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Day#Game Day#Teeners#Post 4#Aberdeen#Legion Memorial Field#Warner Ipswich Northville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
Omaha, NEallfans.co

Omaha no friend to long-ball hitters

OMAHA, Neb. — Home runs — lots and lots of them — have defined the NCAA Tournament so far. A total of 381 have been hit in 123 games, the highest total through super regionals since at least 2005. History suggests it is unlikely home runs will come at the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Blasts two long balls Wednesday

McCormick went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an 8-4 win over Texas on Wednesday. McCormick was one of three players to blast two homers in the contest, joining teammate Jose Altuve and Texas' Eli White. McCormick's second-inning blast gave the Astros an early 3-0 lead, and his sixth-inning 438-foot long ball extended their lead to three runs again. The 26-year-old has gone deep four times in his past 18 at-bats and is batting .389 with five RBI overall during that stretch.
NBAwtmj.com

Extra Points: Gotta Get Game Five

For the Bucks to advance to the eastern conference finals they will need to win at least one game away from Fiserv Forum, in Brooklyn. More accurately, they will need to win game five. With all-stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available, the Nets jumped out to a 2-0 series...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

A hole lot of golf: Cadillac coaches play day-long marathon

CADILLAC — Tee-off came at 5:57 a.m. They hit hole No. 72 at 2:44 p.m. to finish their fourth round — what the profesionals just did over four days at the U.S. Open in California. They passed hole No. 100 around 6:15 p.m. They walked off the course at 9:27...
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Done in by long ball Saturday

Manoah worked 3.1 innings and served up five runs on four hits -- all home runs -- and a walk while striking out six in Saturday's game against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision in Toronto's 10-7 win. Manoah's day ended early after he was ejected in the...
Lawrenceville, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stripers use long ball to down Nashville 9-3

The Gwinnett Stripers belted three home runs Wednesday in their 9-3 victory over Nashville at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. Yolmer Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the eighth to help Gwinnett (20-18) pull away for the win, its second in as many nights over Nashville (24-13). Jason Kipnis had a two-run homer in the fifth and Phillip Ervin had a solo shot in the second.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Hits long ball in win

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 win over the Phillies. Taylor took Spencer Howard deep to lead off the fifth inning and give the Dodgers a 3-1 cushion. The 30-year-old is slashing .275/.389/.475 -- good for a career-high .864 OPS -- with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 48 runs scored and six stolen bases. He also owns a 32:60 BB:K, as he's taking walks at the highest rate of his career while striking out at one of the lowest rates of his career. The utility man should continue to see regular playing time, particularly if Cody Bellinger (hamstring) has to go on the injured list again.
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Ballard Uses Long Ball in Lopsided Win Over Perry

The Ballard Bombers defeated the Perry softball team Wednesday night 11-0 in five innings of Raccoon River Conference softball. The Bombers hit three homeruns on the night.The night marked the annual Coaches vs Cancer Classic where both teams brought attention to cancer research. The Jayettes wore pink in honor of cancer awareness along with different colored ribbons to represent the different types of cancer that have touched their lives. Complete box score will be posted once available.
MLBSouth Bend Tribune

Long ball leads helps snap losing streak for South Bend Cubs

'SOUTH BEND — The long ball ended a long losing streak Friday night for the South Bend Cubs. The Cubs hammered four home runs, powering past the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 10-5, in Advanced A minor league baseball action at Four Winds Field. The win snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak for the Cubs.
chiefscrowd.com

Lamar Jackson: Sammy Watkins is going to make our job a lot easier

One of the major aspects of Baltimore’s offseason was to improve its receiving corps after the club finished last in passing offense. One way of doing that was to sign veteran wideout Sammy Watkins. Watkins spent the last three seasons with Kansas City, recording 129 catches for 1,613 yards with eight touchdowns in 34 regular-season [more]
Pollock, SDMobridge Tribune

BALL FIVE: Tigers shine at South Dakota all-star football game

The football fun did not stop for three recent Mobridge-Pollock grads, Cayden Eisemann and Braden and Bryston Goehring, played in the South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Not only did they play, two of them earned trophies for their play. Cayden Eisemann...
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Uses Long Ball to Spoil Perry Softball Upset Bid

The 4th ranked ADM Tigers blasted a pair of two-run homeruns in Monday night’s hard fought win over Perry 6-1. Aliya Yanga connected for an opposite field two-run shot in the first inning while Brynn Busta added a two-run bomb in the third inning. The Tigers scored three runs in the first and three more in the third. ADM finished with seven hits. Perry managed one hit off the duo of Cameron Smith and Tessa Boorn. Taylor Atwell ripped a double in the third inning and eventually scored on a Macy Killmer bases load walk. Jayna Kenney pitched the entire game, allowing seven hits and six runs while striking out two. Perry falls to 1-10 in the RRC and will host Ballard Wednesday night. Complete box below.
MLBncwlife.com

Shed’s long ball a winner for M’s

Shed Long, Jr. has back-to-back, game-winning home runs for Seattle after the Mariners beat the Rockies 2-1 last night at T-Mobile Park…. Shed’s long ball came in the 8th inning. We’ll get to that in a minute. First, Seattle broke through against Colorado starter Kyle Freeman in the 5th inning break a scoreless tie…
Easthampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Division 2 softball: Long ball pushes Easthampton past Frontier

EASTHAMPTON – Kristalynn Culver shook off her playoff jitters on a first-inning fast ball. Easthampton’s senior left fielder launched a softball over the left field fence against Frontier to spark the Eagles to an 8-1 victory in Friday’s Western Massachusetts Division 2 first round. The two-run shot broke a 1-1 tie and continued a string of eight unanswered runs.
Eddyville, IAOskaloosa Herald

EBF plays long ball, thump Burlington 7-3, 7-0

EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets welcomed the Greyhounds of Burlington to town Tuesday night and hammered four home runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Hounds 7-3 and 7-0. The Rockets used strong pitching by a pair of youngsters, quality defense and hot sticks to subdue a good Class 5A team.