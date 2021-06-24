Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

7-run 13th inning caps Giants' sweep of Angels

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057UYX_0adnw4Jg00

Mike Tauchman’s three-run home run capped a seven-run 13th inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

The Giants took advantage of four walks in the inning, including one intentional walk, by the Angels bullpen to complete a two-game series sweep and win for the eighth time in nine games. The Angels have dropped three in a row.

For a few moments in the 12th inning, the Angels thought they had won the game. Juan Lagares scored in a close play at the plate that would have given the Los Angeles a 3-2 victory, but the call was overturned after a replay review.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 12th inning on Steven Duggar’s RBI double, scoring designated runner Donovan Solano from second base.

The Angels had to play much of the 12th inning with pitcher Griffin Canning in left field and Taylor Ward moving from left field to catcher, a position he had not played since 2017 when he was in the minors.

The shuffling of the defense was the result of catcher Kurt Suzuki taking a foul ball off his face mask, forcing him out of the game. The Angels’ other catcher, Max Stassi, was used a pinch hitter earlier in the game.

Canning played a key role in the Angels tying the game in the bottom of the 12th, dropping a successful sacrifice bunt to move designated runner Jose Iglesias from second to third.

Lagares’ infield single scored Iglesias to tie the game. Lagares went all the way from first to third on David Fletcher’s high chopper that went for an infield single.

Luis Rengifo followed with a grounder to first baseman Darin Ruf, who threw home in an attempt to get Lagares. Following the replay reversal, Rengifo was called out. Dylan Bundy, a pitcher appearing as a pinch hitter, subsequently struck out, sending the game to the 13th inning.

Brandon Crawford’s bases-loaded walk in the top of the 13th put the Giants on top. A wild pitch from Junior Guerra brought in another run, and Steven Duggar’s two-run single upped the lead to 6-2. Two batters later, Tauchman broke the game open.

Jared Walsh’s grounder scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the 13th.

Giants reliever Dominic Leone (1-0) got the win over Angels reliever Alex Claudio (1-2).

Angels starter Shohei Ohtani and Giants starter Kevin Gausman both pitched well but were not involved in the decision. Each gave up one run on a solo homer in the fifth inning, and each struck out nine batters. Ohtani was able to last six innings while Gausman went seven innings.

San Francisco’s Mike Yastrzemski hit his 10th home run of the season in the top of the fifth, and Rengifo replied with his second of the year in the bottom half of the inning.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Junior Guerra
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Dominic Leone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#Guerra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBallfans.co

Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd home run, avoid sweep to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani got four hits in the past three games against the Tigers. All four were homers, including a two-run shot in the fifth inning Sunday that put him tied atop the majors with 23 this season. So when the Angels’ fearsome slugger came up again...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Giants overcome Ohtani, rally in 13th for 9-3 win over Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — By the time the San Francisco Giants got back to the clubhouse from a 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, they were looking at starting pitcher Kevin Gausman a bit funny. “Did you pitch in this game?" manager Gabe Kapler jokingly asked him. Gausman did...
MLBbettingpros.com

Athletics look for home sweep of the Angels

The Los Angeles Angels had entered their three-game road series against the Oakland Athletics riding a six-game winning streak. However, they have lost the first two games of this current series and are in danger of getting swept today. Betting Impact:. The A's are -125 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus...
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers avoid four-game sweep with 5-3, 10-inning victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game sweep and spoiled some more home run heroics by Shohei Ohtani with a 5-3, 10-inning victory over the Angels before a crowd of 21,626 at Angel Stadium on Sunday. Ohtani moved into a tie with Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for...
MLBArkansas Online

Ohtani impressive, but Giants win with 7 in 13th

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday. Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a...
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Angels come up short in weird, 13-inning game against Giants

ANAHEIM — In the first game in major league history in which an American League team had its pitcher hitting while the National League team used a DH, the Angels actually ended the game with two pitchers in the lineup. The Angels’ 9-3, 13-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants...
MLBbettingpros.com

Conflicting trends for Giants-Angels total

There are conflicting trends regarding the total as the San Francisco Giants get set to face the Los Angeles Angels this afternoon. The under is 6-0 in San Francisco’s last six road games, while the over is 13-4 in Los Angeles’s last 17 games overall. Betting Impact:. The over/under for...
MLBcrashingthepearlygates.com

Angels Announce Intention to Participate in 5th Inning Home Run Derby

The big news on Friday came long before the first pitch was thrown by Alex Cobb. Shohei Ohtani was going to be participating in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Unbelievably hype and about freaking time if you ask me, but this news would overshadow a message that the Halos put out later this evening: the team would be hosting its own derby tonight.
MLBNBC Sports

Belt injures knee running bases, leaves Giants-Angels game

One of Brandon Belt's better moments of the season quickly took a turn. Belt smartly put a perfect bunt down to get the Giants a needed baserunner in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels and went first-to-third on Donovan Solano's single. When the throw to third got away from Anthony Rendon, Belt tried to score the go-ahead run and suffered an apparent leg injury.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Taylor Trammell hits 2 homers as Mariners beat White Sox

Taylor Trammell hit two home runs, including the go-ahead blast in the ninth inning, to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win over the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. Ty France also homered for Seattle, which has won 10 of its past 12 games. Mariners right-hander Paul...
MLBBleacher Report

7 MLB Managers on the Hot Seat

Players aren't the only ones who feel pressure. Although the guys taking the diamond are under constant strain and pressure to perform, managers are also scrutinized on a routine basis. Whether it's lineup construction, bullpen decisions or a general lack of excitability, managers are frequently exposed to any number of criticisms.
MLBwtvbam.com

Cameron’s extra innings RBI helps Tigers avoid sweep against Angels

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers managed to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels as Daz Cameron hit a go-ahead two run single in the top of the tenth of Detroit’s 5-3 in Anaheim. Miguel Cabrera knocked in two runs for Detroit....
MLBNBC Sports

Casali caps big series with near cycle as Giants sweep

Curt Casali entered this series against the Arizona Diamondbacks batting .100. By the final moments of the Giants' sweep, "Let's go Curt!" chants cascaded down from the seats at Oracle Park. There have been a lot of improbable stories this year for the Giants, but few of the comebacks have...
MLBMLB

Blackmon walks off to cap sweep of Padres

DENVER -- The Rockies are confounding, but at least for the last three days, they’ve been pleasingly so. On Wednesday afternoon, their 8-7 victory over the Padres -- which completed a three-game sweep of a popular and contending club -- featured an old-time Coors Field victory formula that ended with Charlie Blackmon’s walk-off RBI single.
MLBmilb.com

Eight-run eighth inning caps strong start by Gilbert

RENO, Nev. – The Reno Aces’ bats exploded late to top the Albuquerque Isotopes 14-4. An eight-run eighth inning marked the fourth-straight game with 10 or more runs, but a strong start by Tyler Gilbert put up five scoreless frames to put Reno in a good position even before the eighth. Josh VanMeter homered twice on the night, his third and fourth homers in the last three games.