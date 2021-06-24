Cancel
MLB

Astros belt 4 homers, rout Orioles for 10th straight victory

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
Abraham Toro hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and Jose Urquidy threw seven solid innings as the visiting Houston Astros won their 10th straight game with a 13-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.

The victory let the Astros complete a sweep of the three-game series with the Orioles, who now have dropped five straight games. Houston outscored Baltimore 26-3 in this series.

Overall, in the series finale, the Astros banged out four homers. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Chas McCormick also homered for Houston, who got seven of their runs on round-trippers. Kyle Tucker returned from the injured list and went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Altuve hit a two-run shot while Alvarez added a solo homer, and McCormick did the same. Alvarez and Toro’s homers both came in the seventh inning against knuckleballer Mickey Jannis, making his major league debut at the age of 33.

Houston finished with 17 hits and went 6-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Urquidy (6-3) shut down the slumping Baltimore offense and now has won six of his last seven decisions. The right-hander gave up just three hits, striking out six with one walk.

Houston pounded both starter Thomas Eshelman (0-1) and Jannis. Eshelman gave up six runs on eight hits in his four innings, before Jannis came on and started well but the Astros started banging him around. They finished with three of their four homers off him, and the right-hander allowed seven runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Houston started quickly thanks to a three-run first inning. Carlos Correa began the scoring with a two-run double before Tucker drove in a run with a single.

The Astros made it 4-0 in the second when Yuli Gurriel added a run on a bloop single to left. Altuve’s two-run homer off Eshelman in the fourth stretched the lead to 6-0. A Michael Brantley RBI single in the sixth gave Houston a 7-0 edge.

Houston then got to Jannis in the seventh thanks first to the Alvarez homer and later the Toro homer. Those four runs put the Astros up, 11-0. McCormick (solo homer) and Toro (infield single) each added an RBI in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

