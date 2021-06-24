Mets earn split with visiting Braves

EditorsNote: 7th graf, change disabled list to injured list; 9th graf, add Jr. to Acuna’s name

Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in Queens, N.Y.

Lindor also added a late RBI single, Jeff McNeil recorded three hits with an RBI and Michael Conforto -- back from more than a month down with a hamstring injury -- had two hits and scored twice for the Mets, who posted 13 hits and broke out after being blanked by Atlanta in each of the previous two contests.

Making his big-league debut, New York’s Tylor Megill pitched with a 5-0 lead into the fifth, when he allowed a two-run homer to Ender Inciarte. The right-hander recorded only one out in the inning before leaving, and also gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four on the night.

Freddie Freeman had four hits and Austin Riley doubled twice for the Braves, who lost for the third time in eight games.

After going 17 innings without scoring, the Mets broke through in the first. Lindor (two hits) drew a one-out walk, moved to third on Conforto’s double to right field and scored on Kyle Wright’s wild pitch. Conforto came home on Dominic Smith’s ground out for a 2-0 Mets’ lead.

McNeil, who returned Monday from missing more than a month with his own hamstring injury, made it 3-0 with his two-out, RBI single in the second. He then scored on Lindor’s rocket to the right-field seats.

Wright (0-1, 9.95 ERA), called up from Triple-A Gwinnett with Max Fried (blister) on the injured list, allowed five runs, plus four hits, three walks and a strikeout in just two innings.

Down 5-2, Atlanta made it a two-run contest on Ehire Adrianza’s RBI infield single in the sixth. But the Mets got some insurance through run-scoring singles from James McCann in the seventh and Lindor in the eighth.

Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup due to a stiff back.

