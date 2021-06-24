Post 4 stops Aberdeen Smittys for season’s first win
Post 4 earned its first win of the season in a 7-6 win over Aberdeen Smittys Junior Legion in Selby on Tuesday. Aberdeen won the first game of the night 5-2. Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Post 4 turned the game in their favor with a four-run inning. Gavin Reinert started the rally with a single. One out later, Simon Fried doubled, putting runners at second and third. All the runs scored with two outs. Bryston Goehring singled to score Reinert before Collin Tisdall and Cayden Eisemann ripped back-to-back doubles. With the game tied at 6-6, Tisdall scored the go-ahead run on a balk.www.mobridgetribune.com