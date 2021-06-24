Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobridge, SD

Post 4 stops Aberdeen Smittys for season’s first win

By Jay Davis
Mobridge Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost 4 earned its first win of the season in a 7-6 win over Aberdeen Smittys Junior Legion in Selby on Tuesday. Aberdeen won the first game of the night 5-2. Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth, Post 4 turned the game in their favor with a four-run inning. Gavin Reinert started the rally with a single. One out later, Simon Fried doubled, putting runners at second and third. All the runs scored with two outs. Bryston Goehring singled to score Reinert before Collin Tisdall and Cayden Eisemann ripped back-to-back doubles. With the game tied at 6-6, Tisdall scored the go-ahead run on a balk.

www.mobridgetribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
City
Mobridge, SD
City
Selby, SD
City
Onida, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post 4#Stanley County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Ye Be Judged wins season's biggest purse

Ye Be Judged, a 4-year-old bay gelding, took the top prize of the season on the night with the most betting activity thus far on Saturday at Columbus Agricultural Park. Trained by Robert Hoffman and owned by Landis Stables LLC, Ye Be Judged came into Saturday's sixth race the second favorite to Super Charlie. But in the second win of the night for jockey Adrian Ramos, and what was his second win of four over the weekend, Ye Be Judged came from sixth place at the quarter pole and edged out Phlash Drive by a neck for his second straight win and fourth in 12 career starts.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

T's blast their way to third straight win, 7-5 over Aberdeen

Asheville — (WLOS) Pitchers will soon learn how to handle Asheville Tourists right fielder Scott Schreiber; the answer may be to just not do it. The Aberdeen Ironbirds got a lesson from the school of hard (and long) knocks Wednesday night, as Schreiber launched three home runs to lead the T's to a 7-5 win.
Pierre, SDtodayskccr.com

Post 8 Baseball Hosts Aberdeen, Sturgis in Triangular

Pierre Post 8 will put its five game winning streak on the line on Tuesday as they host Aberdeen and Sturgis in a triangular. The Eights have received solid pitching in its last five games to push the record over .500 for the first time this year sweeping both Mitchell and Renner 2 to finish out a six game stretch at 5-1. It’s a busy week once again with eight guaranteed games with the possible of 11 games from Tuesday to next Monday with the Dakota Classic this coming weekend. It’s also the final two home games of a 14 game stretch at home to begin the season for the Eights as a trip to Rapid City and Post 22 Hardhats linger on Wednesday.
Meriden, CTBristol Press

Bristol legion tops Meriden, gets first win of the season

MERIDEN - The Bristol Legion picked up its first win of the season in a back and forth contest. with Meriden Post 45. Featuring a more complete roster, unlike the season opener against Avon, Bristol pulled out a 6-4 behind almost five innings of work from Andrew Lozier. Lozier tossed...
Mequon, WInorthwoodsleague.com

Chinooks claim first home win of season

Mequon, Wis. — Prior to Monday’s outing against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (9-5), Lakeshore (7-7) had failed to win inside Kapco Park for nearly two years. And on Monday, that statistic changed as they garnered their first home win of the season, 5-1. The victory Monday was credited to exceptional pitching,...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

Madison Post Gets to 7-0 on 2021 Season After 11-1 Win

Madison Legion Post 25 allowed one hit to Wessington to win 11-1 on Saturday. Trey Smith had three hits and two RBIs, and Zach Whitlock drove in three. Ashton Nills was the winning pitcher, throwing seven innings and striking out seven. Madison remained undefeated and will play Dell Rapids American Legion on Wednesday.
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

T's drop second straight to Aberdeen in 3-2 Friday loss

Asheville — (WLOS) For the second straight night the Asheville Tourists dropped a 1-run decision to the Aberdeen Ironbirds, Fridays defeat coming by way of 3-2 final score. Aberdeen starting pitcher Kyle Brnovich had a no-hitter going through five innings, finally broken up by a Matt Barefoot double in the sixth inning. During that span his teammates built a 3-0 lead.
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

HTL: Generals earn first Sunday League win of season

The Fort Atkinson Generals capped off Baseball Fest with a 10-3 Home Talent Sunday League win over Utica Sunday at Jones Park. The Generals (1-1) rode a four-run first inning to their seven-run victory. Drew Dunkleberger, JJ Curtis and Camron Wolter each drove in two runs in the victory. Cody...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Excelsior Stops Post 8

PIERRE – An early lead didn’t last for Post 8 Tuesday in their third straight loss, 9-5 to Excelsior (MN) at Hyde Stadium. Matthew Hanson hit a two-run second inning single to give Post 8 (13-9) the early lead, but Excelsior answered with two runs each in the third and fourth innings, then five in the fifth.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Waukon softball team remains in search of season’s first NEIC win, plays to a pair of weekend Classic wins during 2-4 week

The Waukon softball team won two of its six games played this past week, saving its best for last in posting those wins in the Lady Indians’ final competition date of a fairly busy week. Still in search of their first win in Northeast Iowa Conference play this season, the diamond Tribe came close once again in falling at Oelwein Monday, June 7 by just a 13-11 result, but then fell victim at home to Decorah in a doubleheader Wednesday, June 9 by scores of 21-1 and 11-0, both in five innings. The softball Indians finished their week at the Riceville Tournament Saturday, June 12, winning two of three games played, including victories over St. Ansgar, 7-4, and Riceville, 9-3, but also falling to Hudson by a 4-3 result.
Baseballnsnavs.com

North Adams Snaps Navs' Skid, Grabs First Win in Season Series

LYNN, Mass. -- The North Shore Navigators saw their three-game win streak come to an end on Saturday night as the visiting North Adams SteepleCats came from behind to score four runs in the seventh inning and leave Fraser Field with an 8-5 win in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Post 8 sweeps Aberdeen, Sturgis

The Pierre Post 8 American Legion baseball team hosted the Aberdeen Smittys and Sturgis Post 33 in a triangular at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. Post 8 was able to win both games. Tuesday’s first game saw the Smittys and Post 8 end the first inning tied 3-3. The...
Smethport, PAridgwayrecord.com

Post 467 walks off with season opening 4-3 win over Smethport.

WILCOX – Aiden Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly to right field scored Jefferson Freeburg in the bottom of the seventh Monday night as American Legion Post 467 won their season-opener 4-3 over visiting Smethport. Freeburg opened the inning with a double to deep right-center off AJ Redmond, who went the distance for...
Florence, SCSCNow

Sumter hands Post 1 its first loss of season

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence coach Derick Urquhart was a man of few words. The helmet he flung at a fence conveyed all anyone needs to know about his thoughts on Friday’s 8-1 loss to Sumter. “That’s the most upset I’ve been in a long time at a team, and we’ve...