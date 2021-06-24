Post 4 stops Aberdeen Smittys for season’s first win

Pierre Post 8 will put its five game winning streak on the line on Tuesday as they host Aberdeen and Sturgis in a triangular. The Eights have received solid pitching in its last five games to push the record over .500 for the first time this year sweeping both Mitchell and Renner 2 to finish out a six game stretch at 5-1. It’s a busy week once again with eight guaranteed games with the possible of 11 games from Tuesday to next Monday with the Dakota Classic this coming weekend. It’s also the final two home games of a 14 game stretch at home to begin the season for the Eights as a trip to Rapid City and Post 22 Hardhats linger on Wednesday.