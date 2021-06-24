Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

Adolis Garcia belted two solo homers and Nate Lowe also went deep to lift the Texas Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

Jonah Heim ripped an RBI double and Brock Holt had a run-scoring single for the Rangers, who have won two of the first three contests of the four-game series.

Sean Murphy homered and Skye Bolt and Matt Chapman each added an RBI single for the Athletics, who have lost four of their past five games.

The A’s claimed a 3-2 lead with a three-run surge in the seventh before Texas regained the advantage in its half of the inning.

Oakland’s Yusmeiro Petit (7-1) relieved starter James Kaprielian to start the inning and promptly saw Lowe deposit his first-pitch changeup over the wall in center field. The homer was Lowe’s 10th of the season and first since June 12.

Eli White followed with a double and came around to score on Holt’s single to left field.

Garcia, who homered in the sixth inning, added his second of the night and team-leading 20th of the season in the eighth. He sent a 2-1 fastball from Cam Bedrosian over the wall in right field for his fourth homer in the past six games.

Brett Martin (2-2) did not allow a hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Joely Rodriguez worked around a two-out single in the ninth to secure his first career save.

Heim’s RBI double opened the scoring with two outs in the fifth inning before Garcia’s blast doubled the advantage in the sixth.

Murphy deposited a 1-1 sinker from Mike Foltynewicz over the wall in center field to lead off the seventh. The homer was Murphy’s 10th of the season and second of the series.

Elvis Andrus doubled to left field to chase Foltynewicz, and the former Rangers shortstop forged a tie two batters later by scoring on Bolt’s single to right. Bolt advanced to third on Tony Kemp’s single and came around to score on a single by Chapman, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Foltynewicz gave up two runs on six hits in six-plus innings. He recorded five strikeouts and no walks. Kaprielian allowed two runs on five hits in six innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

--Field Level Media