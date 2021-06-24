Cancel
Public Health

Acting Director Takes Over as Head of State’s Opioid Command Center

By Josh Kurtz
marylandmatters.org
 5 days ago

The acting director of the Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center will take over as executive director on a full-time basis, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) announced Wednesday. Robin Rickard, who had been the agency’s deputy director, took over as acting director when Steve Schuh was named deputy secretary of...

www.marylandmatters.org
State
Maryland State
