Former Plainsmen Gore transferring to Cowley County

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago
Enid Majors’ Conner Gore connects for a hit against Midwest Nationals 17 during the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Tournament Saturday, July 11, 2020, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Gore was named tournament MVP. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

Former Plainsman Conner Gore announced he will be transferring from Oklahoma State to Cowley County Community College, after a redshirt freshman season with the Cowboys in 2021.

Gore was an All-State shortstop for the Plainsmen in 2020, and is currently playing summer ball in Virginia in the Appalachian League, a developmental league put on by the MLB and USA Baseball.

Gore has played 16 games with the Pulaski River Turtles and is batting .296, which ranks second on the team. After a senior season that was shortened due to COVID-19 and a redshirt freshman season with the Cowboys, Gore said he’s realizing just how much he missed playing in these games.

He reached the decision to transfer after consulting with his family and friends. Ultimately, he said the biggest factor in changing schools was the opportunity to be able to compete in the sport he loves every day.

“It’s been about a year and a half since I’ve played and just wanting to play every day was my main focus,” Gore said. “At Cowley they said I’m gonna get to play and get back on the field, so that’s what I felt like the best fit for me was.”

Cowley plays in NJCAA Div. I and is located in Arkansas City, Kan., less than 5 miles north of the Oklahoma border. The Tigers went 47-10 last season, before falling in the JUCO World Series.

Gore has two former high school teammates at Cowley, fellow all-stater Colby Jarnigan and Titan Stephens.

“I know that they produce a lot of guys,” Gore said. “I’ve got a lot of friends there right now too, and I’ve talked to them about it. They say they love it up there, I haven’t really heard a bad thing about it and talking to the coaches up there, they’re excited to get everything rolling. It feels like a really good fit.”

With a year of learning under Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday and his staff, Gore said he hopes to be able to make an impact right away for the Tigers. Gore said the people he met at OSU had a huge impact on his career, particularly the team’s hitting coach, Matt Holliday.

“Great coaching staff up there, I learned a lot from Matt,” Gore said. “He did a lot for me, he’s a great guy. I made some great friends at OSU, some lifelong friends, the senior class was awesome up there. It was really good up there for sure.”

Gore played under his father, Enid head coach Brad Gore during his time with the Plainsmen. Conner said his goal is to eventually make it back to a DI school, although his current plan is just to focus on playing well next season and then re-evaluate his options and go from there.

He’s just happy to have an opportunity to compete again.

“The only thing that’s set in stone is playing a year there, getting to play every day and getting to compete,” he said.

