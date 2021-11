With the recent news coming out Sunday morning about the Pittsburgh Steelers receiving and engaging phone calls about teams inquiring about the availability of EDGE Melvin Ingram, the possibility that the team could make a move before the November 2 trade deadline has cracked open. Now, the actual chances of a trade actually occurring before next week Tuesday involving the Pittsburgh Steelers may be slim, the fact that the team reportedly showed interest in then-FA Whitney Mercilus before he signed with the Green Bay Packers, this suggests that a potential Ingram deal could realistically come together if Pittsburgh felt they had a suitable replacement on the way while gaining another asset.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO