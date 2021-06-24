Majors excited for new competition at NWOSU tourney

Enid Majors’ Drake Kerr hits an RBI single against the Shockers Black during the Connie Mack Regional Qaulifier Tournament Friday, June 18 , 2021 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

Coming off the heels of a 4-0 weekend at the Connie Mack Regional Qualifier last weekend, the Enid Majors will be looking to continue their undefeated start into the Northwestern Oklahoma State tournament on Thursday, June 24, 2021 and Friday, June 25, 2021.

The Majors will be joined by the Enid Plainsmen, who won’t be participating in bracket play. The Plainsmen kick off the tournament against Alva at 9 a.m. on Thursday at NWOSU’s field. The Majors will play against 316-Grimes following them on the same field at 11:15 a.m.

Coming off a South Plains Regional Championship last season, the Majors are showing that they’re going to be a competitive team year-in and year-out under second-year head coach Kris Webb.

“It’s reassuring that we have some guys that we feel like have bought in and are excited to go put the Enid Majors back on the map and hopefully do some stuff that no team has done before.”

The team boasts five players that will be playing for Division I baseball teams next season, including three future Oklahoma State Cowboys (Yukon’s Carson Benge, Kingfisher’s Ian Daugherty and Edmond Santa Fe’s Cayden Brumbaugh).

On the mound, Tuttle-product Bode Brooks and Enid’s Blake Priest have been a lethal combination for the Majors this season. Both Brooks and Priest have signed to play for Oklahoma.

Webb said he plans to start Brooks against 316-Grimes on Thursday.

On Friday, the Majors play a double-header starting at 3:45 against S. Elevation 18u at Alva High School. Webb said Elevation is “supposed to be pretty good.” They will then face the Wichita Grays 1 at 8:15 on NWOSU’s field.

If the Majors play well enough, they can earn a chance to keep playing in bracket play on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re just excited to see some new people and see what happens,” he said.

The Plainsmen play against the Wichita Grays 2 on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at NWOSU. They play another double-header on Friday against the Aviators at 9 a.m. at Alva High School and then against 316-Jones on the same field at 11:15 a.m.