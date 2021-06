Over the past year through movements like Black Lives Matter, it has become very apparent that there are people in society who through no fault of their own join the game of life from a position where they are less likely to succeed. The factors behind this go beyond race and into other areas such as socioeconomic background, disabilities, and gender. A critical reason for the differences in success rates, particularly later in life is a lack of network and access to mentorship. Many people from these backgrounds that want to succeed don’t organically possess the network someone coming from a more privileged background might have, so are unable to access advice from people who have a similar lived experience. One senior tech industry executive who has realized this issue and set up a non-profit platform to connect underrepresented candidates to mentors is Karol Ussher, founder of BLIX.