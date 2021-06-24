Neighborhood Notes on Home Vaccinations for 12-Year-Olds & Older, Fireworks Display, Gun Buyback Event & More
All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first served basis. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or call (877) 829-4692.www.norwoodnews.org