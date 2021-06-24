Cancel
The Edge Media gives staff Covid-19 vaccination bonus

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (June 24): The Edge Media Group is giving a RM1,000 bonus to staff who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If all 220 employees get fully vaccinated by year end, they will get another RM1,000 each. Publisher and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Ho Kay Tat said the vaccination...

