Manhattan, KS

Frances M. Walsh

The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances M. Walsh, age 85, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born on February 1, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank R. Meegan Sr. and Elizabeth Helen (Rietsch) Meegan. She graduated from Columbus High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1955. She then attended Kansas State University and graduated with honors in 1958. While at KSU, she was president of the Chi Omega Sorority and served as the Tribunal Attorney-General. In 1961 she earned her law degree from Northwestern University in Chicago.

