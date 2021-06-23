Inside the News: How We’re Mapping Colorado’s Local News Future

Media columnist Corey Hutchins delves into a current project to map traditional news organizations and nontraditional information sources across the state. Our project, which involves COLab, the Colorado Media Project, News Voices: Colorado, Colorado College, the University of Denver, and others, seeks to help Coloradans identify existing outlets, potential partners, innovators, and individuals who can play new roles in supporting community information needs. That could be anything from local libraries to universities, nonprofit organizations, community centers, schools, or other information hubs we don’t know about.