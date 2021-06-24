Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China appeals to WTO over Australian duties on three products

By Stella Qiu Colin Packham
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghasx_0adnsIRl00
A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China has made a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over Australia's anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on three products, its commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Ties between the two nations are at their worst in decades, and Canberra has launched two appeals to the WTO amid what it describes as Beijing's "economic coercion" against it.

In an apparent tit-for-tat measure, Gao Feng, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman, said Beijing would now appeal against Australia's duties on imports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks.

"(China) hopes that the Australian side will take concrete action to correct the wrong practices and avoid distortions to the trade of related products, so that trade will return to a normal track as soon as possible," Gao said.

Dan Teehan, Australia's Trade Minister, said Canberra had been taken by surprise by China's appeal.

"The normal course of events would be that you would get some notification of their concerns about the measures we put in place through the relevant WTO committee or through officials raising it through bilateral channels," he told reporters in the Australian capital.

"We haven't seen any of that."

Teehan also questioned why China had taken so long to lodge its appeal when Australia imposed two of the three duties in 2014 and 2015, with the third in 2019.

"Why have they have taken this action now?" he asked.

Australia imposed duties totalling 10.9% on Beijing's wind towers, 17.4% on railway wheels and up to 60.2% on stainless steel sinks from China.

Canberra earlier this week said it would appeal to the WTO over China's decision to impose tariffs on Australian wine, one of several commodities to be targeted by Beijing in recent months.

Relations with China, already rocky after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018, cooled further after Canberra in 2020 called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China in 2019.

China responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley and limited imports of Australian beef, coal and grapes.

Australia has already appealed to the WTO over China's decision to impose tariffs on its barley imports.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wto#Central China#Wto#Australian#Commerce Ministry#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Huawei
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
EconomyTelegraph

Cabinet split over bid to protect British steel makers from imports

A Cabinet split has opened up over Britain’s steel industry, which is fighting to keep “safeguards” that protect it from imports of cheap foreign steel. Trade Secretary Liz Truss is under pressure from steel makers not to drop a series of measures that impose tariffs on imports of steel. However,...
PoliticsDetroit News

India shifts 50,000 troops to China border in historic move

India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent,...
Public Healthinsider-voice.com

Covid and climate spending are poised to trigger a surge in trade disputes

The huge sums of public money injected into Covid support and green subsidies will lead to a new wave of trade disputes, the head of Britain’s post-Brexit tariff watchdog warned. Oliver Griffiths, executive director of the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), predicted that ministers will need to step up actions, including...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to buy pork for state reserves to support prices

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that central and local governments will start buying pork for state reserves to support prices that have plunged in recent months. Prices entered an "excessive decline" last week, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice...
Chinadnyuz.com

Crossing the Red Line: Behind China’s Takeover of Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s march toward an authoritarian future began with a single phrase in a dry policy paper. Beijing, the document declared, would wield “comprehensive jurisdiction” over the territory. The paper, published in June 2014, signaled the Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s determination to tame political defiance in the former British colony,...
Economydallassun.com

Malaysia's May exports surge 47.3 pct on robust E&E demand

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia's exports in May soared 47.3 percent year on year to 92.31 billion ringgit (22.24 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Monday. Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that the export growth was contributed mainly by the robust demand for...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday. "While the report's findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the...
ChinaPosted by
Axios

Beijing's national security law takes a toll in Hong Kong

One year after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, the city's once-lauded political freedoms have been dramatically curtailed, leaving residents to cope with their home's authoritarian transformation. Why it matters: By asserting total political control over one of the world's top financial hubs, the Chinese Communist...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

EU weekly cereal export/import figures not updated

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Latest weekly data on European Union cereal exports and imports was not available on the European Commission's website at the usual publication time of 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday. A document posted by the Commission dated June 28 contained figures already published last Monday...
EconomyInternational Business Times

How To Operate In China's Blockchain 'Sandbox' Despite Recent Crackdown

Recently we have been bombarded with a flurry of alarming news coming out of China regarding regulatory crackdowns on bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. Beijing's state government sent directives to the provinces to shut down bitcoin mining operations, and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) warned its banks and payment firms not to provide crypto-related services.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

'Will have lot more impact when we approach China together'

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): Noting the challenge posed by a more assertive China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for greater convergence among the United States and its allies to support a free and open system based on established rules-based standards. In an interview with the Office...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China world's biggest producer of over 220 types of industrial goods

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China is the world's largest producer of over 220 types of industrial products, including vehicles and computers, an official said at a press conference held to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Monday. In the...
EconomyTire Business

Import duties on Asian P/LT tires will be reviewable in 2026

WASHINGTON — The antidumping duties imposed on passenger and light truck tires from South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand by the U.S. will be in effect for at least five years, then will be up for review under "sunset" regulations in place for such actions by the Department of Commerce. Technically...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

The demise of China's 'model' village, where cash and communism collide

It was a gilt-edged gift to Communist propaganda: a village led by a Party visionary who transformed farmers into millionaires while tacking close to China's collectivist ideals. But Huaxi's success story has soured, sunk by a pernicious brew of nepotism and political patronage which experts say may hold wider lessons for the pitfalls of "capitalism with Chinese characteristics" in a country where power emanates from the Communist Party. Village chief Wu Renbao transformed Huaxi, a few hours from Shanghai, from a rural backwater into a wealthy collective, surfing China's economic reforms for over four decades as the impoverished nation remade itself into a superpower. From textiles to steel and real estate, Wu established the "Huaxi Group", a village conglomerate of over one hundred companies.