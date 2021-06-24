Bandits centre Brandon Gilbeck isn't Big Country, but he's a big matchup problem for the CEBL
Brandon Gilbeck is big. And a little bit country. The Fraser Valley Bandits seven-foot centre hails from Spring Green, Wis., a village of about 1,700 nestled between the creatively named communities of Coon Rock and Lone Rock, on the banks of the Wisconsin River and about 120 miles west of Milwaukee. He likes fishing and Johnny Cash, and his NCAA school, Western Illinois, was a small Div. 1 university “out in the cornfields.”www.wiartonecho.com