Bandits centre Brandon Gilbeck isn't Big Country, but he's a big matchup problem for the CEBL

Most of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season was great. The Big Ten had nine teams in the NCAA Tournament including two #1 seeds and two #2 seeds and had four teams ranked in the top 10 and five teams in the top 25 in the final AP before the tournament started. The NCAA Tournament was going to be held in its entirety in the state of Indiana with some games being played at Indiana University's and Purdue's campuses, giving the Big Ten an unofficial "home court" advantage for the tournament.