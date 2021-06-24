Cancel
WATCH: Car-shaped vehicles drive on water

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, Egypt (REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) - While tourists usually enjoy beautiful sandy beaches and clear waters along the Northern Coast of Egypt, they are set for an additional attraction this year with the launch of the first locally manufactured car-shaped vehicle that can drive over water. Manufactured by three friends, the...

