1 in 6 families with insurance still pay over $5,000 out-of-pocket to have a baby
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It probably won’t come as a shock to hear that healthcare in the United States is expensive. Still, researchers at the University of Michigan suggest the cost of having a child is becoming too much for many families to bear – even with private insurance. Between 2016-2019, their study finds privately insured families paid an average of $3,000 out-of-pocket on maternal and newborn hospitalizations. For one in six families, that bill exceeded $5,000. In the event of neonatal intensive care, one in 11 families paid over $10,000.www.studyfinds.org